Alpine 4 Holdings receives additional noncompliance notification from Nasdaq

Nov. 28, 2022 12:35 AM ETAlpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) has received an additional staff determination notice from the Nasdaq.
  • Notice from Nasdaq stated that it did not receive Form 10-Q from ALPP for the quarterly period ended September 30 and hence not in compliance with Nasdaq listing rule.
  • The company has 60 calendar days from November 21, to submit to Nasdaq a plan outlining Alpine 4's anticipated steps to regain compliance with the listing rule.
  • Alpine 4 plans to submit the plan explaining the strategy to make the required SEC filings, and to regain compliance with the listing rule.

