Canon announces new subsidiary to to strengthen competitive presence in the global market
Nov. 28, 2022 3:18 AM ETCanon Inc. (CAJ), CAJFFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Canon (NYSE:CAJ) has decided to establish a new subsidiary, to be named Canon Healthcare USA, INC to strengthen its presence in the highly influential American medical market.
- The move aims to accelerate the growth of its medical business.
- Canon has decided to consider the greater Cleveland area, a key hub in the country’s medical industry as a candidate location for establishing Canon Healthcare USA, INC. in order to strengthen the company’s competitive presence in the global market.
- With the establishment of Canon Healthcare USA, INC., Canon will transfer a portion of its marketing operations, incubated at the Global Headquarters over Canon’s long history. These operations will transfer to the Global Marketing Center, to be established in January of 2023, in order to strengthen upstream marketing.
- In addition, Canon Medical Systems USA, the U.S. subsidiary of Canon Medical Systems Corporation, will transfer a portion of its product sales and service operations to Canon Healthcare USA.
- By placing Quality Electrodynamics, LLC under the umbrella of Canon Healthcare USA, Canon will aim to increase coordination between its system and component businesses.
- The establishment of this new company and expansion of business operations is expected to require $300 million of investment capital.
- The move will empower Canon’s medical business to grow by deepening its understanding of customer and market needs.
