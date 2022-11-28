PyroGenesis Canada gets Nasdaq listing deficiency letter

Nov. 28, 2022
  • PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) said Friday it got a letter from Nasdaq notifying that company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as per certain listing rules.
  • The letter is only a notification of deficiency and not a notice of delisting.
  • The letter does not impact the company's listing on the Nasdaq at this time.
  • The company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the letter from Nasdaq.
  • Nasdaq has provided PYR 180 calendar days to regain compliance, until May 22, 2023.
  • If PYR does not demonstrate compliance prior to the end of 180-day period, the company may be afforded additional 180-day calendar day to regain compliance.

