It's still too early to tell where things will go as protests against COVID restrictions spread across China. Things escalated over the weekend after a deadly fire killed 10 people in Xinjiang's capital of Urumqi, with outrage over the incident going viral on social media. People blamed COVID controls for the incident, with reports suggesting that the severe measures obstructed escape and rescue efforts. Authorities denied the allegations, but the demonstrations had already spread across Beijing, Wuhan and Shanghai.

Market movement: The Hang Seng Index opened down more than 4% in a knee-jerk reaction before paring losses to trade 1.5% lower, while the Shanghai Composite settled down 0.8%. The bigger move was seen in oil markets, with crude futures (CL1:COM) off 3.6% to $73.60 per barrel. As case numbers continue to hit record highs - with over 40,000 new infections on Monday - China's central bank cut its reserve requirement ratio by 25 basis points, freeing up around $70B in liquidity to support the economy.

Widespread demonstrations are a rarity in mainland China, but protests have escalated amid three years of COVID restrictions that have battered travel, incomes and morale. Last week, unrest spread at the world's biggest iPhone plant in Zhengzhou, with workers upset about bonuses and conditions in the locked-down factory. Residents in the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou also protested restrictions by breaking through metal barriers and demanding an end to lockdowns. To be clear, China has dealt with much larger demonstrations in recent years, like the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong that brought millions of people on to the streets in 2019.

Go deeper: People's Daily, the official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist party, ran a front page op-ed on Monday that indicated the current thinking on COVID policy. It called for controls that are more targeted - like the recently announced "20 measures" - as well as "improving the effectiveness of anti-epidemic work." The zero-COVID stance has already had serious implications for the economy, with China's GDP expanding only 3% at the end of the third quarter, well below the official target of around 5.5% announced in March.

