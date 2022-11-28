NYSE grants AgeX Therapeutics time extension to regain compliance
Nov. 28, 2022 3:49 AM ETAgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (AGE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NYSE America has granted AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) an extension of time till May. 17, 2023 to regain compliance with the NYSE Listing Rule.
- After reviewing the compliance plan, NYSE granted the company an extension to regain compliance with the Rule.
- Per the terms, if AgeX is not in compliance with the continued listing standards by May 17, 2023, or if AgeX does not make progress consistent with the plan during the plan period, the exchange will initiate delisting proceedings.
- AgeX plans to make arrangements to have its common stock quoted on an electronic interdealer quotation system if its common stock is delisted from the Exchange.
