Cloud Music extends alliance with Avex to amplify j-pop content

Nov. 28, 2022 4:18 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Launched in 2013 by NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cloud Music has entered into a licensing renewal pact with Avex, granting NetEase Cloud Music the right to distribute Avex's music catalog in China.
  • Per the terms, both parties will collaborate to promote the presence of prominent and fan-favorite J-pop artists and content under the Avex.
  • Both parties will utilize their advantages to unlock more opportunities and bring fans closer to Avex's vast and influential catalog through innovative approaches.
  • Going forward, NetEase Cloud Music to pursue further collaborations with upstream copyright owners and continue to provide more high-quality music content for music lovers in China.

