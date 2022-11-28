European stocks retreat as Covid protests in China continue

London -0.71%.

Germany -0.81%.

France -0.76%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.7%, with oil and gas stocks shedding to lead losses as almost all sectors and major bourses slid into the red.

Oil futures hovered around new 2022 lows as demand concerns over the world’s second-largest consumer of oil weighed on prices.

SNB total sight deposits w.e. 25 November CHF 555.4 bn vs CHF 562.1 bn prior.

Eurozone October M3 money supply +5.1% vs +6.2% y/y expected.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than four basis point to 3.65%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than one basis point to 1.95%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than three basis point to 3.08%.