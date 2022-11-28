Boxed gets NYSE non-compliance notice regarding market cap

Nov. 28, 2022 4:43 AM ETBoxed, Inc. (BOXD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) said Friday it received an NYSE notice that it was not in compliance with continued listing standards as its average global market cap over a 30 trading-day period was less than $50M.
  • Additionally, BOXD's last reported shareholders' equity was less than $50M.
  • BOXD has 45 days from receipt of the notice to submit a plan that would make it compliant within 18 months of receipt of the notice.
  • The company is considering all available options to regain compliance with NYSE's continued listing rules.
  • The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s common stock.
  • Last month, BOXD received a non-compliance notice regarding average closing price.

