Volta receives NYSE notice of non-compliance
Nov. 28, 2022 4:49 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) on Friday said it got notice from the NYSE saying it is no longer in compliance with a certain listing rule.
- NYSE notified VLTA that its average closing price of Class A common stock was less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
- The notice does not result in immediate delisting of VLTA Class A common stock from NYSE.
- VLTA plans to notify NYSE by Dec.8, 2022, that it intends to cure the stock price deficiency and return to compliance with listing standards.
- VLTA intends to consider available alternatives, including but not limited to a reverse stock split that is subject to shareholder approval, no later than next Annual General Meeting
