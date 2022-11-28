Volta receives NYSE notice of non-compliance

  • Volta (NYSE:VLTA) on Friday said it got notice from the NYSE saying it is no longer in compliance with a certain listing rule.
  • NYSE notified VLTA that its average closing price of Class A common stock was less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
  • The notice does not result in immediate delisting of VLTA Class A common stock from NYSE.
  • VLTA plans to notify NYSE by Dec.8, 2022, that it intends to cure the stock price deficiency and return to compliance with listing standards.
  • VLTA intends to consider available alternatives, including but not limited to a reverse stock split that is subject to shareholder approval, no later than next Annual General Meeting

