ATI Physical Therapy receives NYSE non-compliance letter
Nov. 28, 2022 4:55 AM ETATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP), ATIP.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) said it received a deficiency letter from the NYSE over non-compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement.
- The average closing price of the company's class A common stock was less than $1 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
- The company now has a six months to bring its share price and average share price back to above $1.
- The company may consider available alternatives, including a reverse stock split, subject to shareholder approval.
- The current notification does not impact ATI's ongoing business operations, or its SEC reporting requirements, and it does not result in a default under any of its material debt agreements.
