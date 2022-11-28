Superior Gold reports Q3 earnings; on track to meet our revised FY 2022 production guidance
Nov. 28, 2022 5:00 AM ETSuperior Gold Inc. (SUPGF), SGI:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Superior Gold press release (OTCQX:SUPGF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03.
- Revenue of $25.7M (-24.9% Y/Y) misses by $6.3M.
- Production of 15,946 ounces of gold, a 5% increase compared to the previous quarter and an 18% decrease over the comparative quarter of 2021.
- Sold 14,875 ounces of gold at total cash costs of $1,789 per ounce sold, an increase of $448 per ounce sold or 33% in comparison to the third quarter of 2021 due to fewer ounces produced.
- All-in sustaining costs increased by $536 per ounce sold or 37%, in comparison to the third quarter of 2021, to $1,989 per ounce sold, above the average realized gold price of $1,722 per ounce.
- "We are on track to meet our revised 2022 annual production guidance of between 62,000 and 65,000 ounces."
