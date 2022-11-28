Fusion Fuel, Electus Energy partner to develop 75MW green hydrogen project
Nov. 28, 2022
- Fusion Fuel (NASDAQ:HTOO) has entered into an exclusive agreement with Electus Energy to develop a large-scale green hydrogen project in Bakersfield, California.
- The ~$180M proposed project is a roughly 75MW solar-to-hydrogen facility using Fusion Fuel's (HTOO) HEVO technology, capable of producing up to 9,300 tons of green hydrogen per annum including nighttime operation. A final investment decision is expected in early 2024 and commissioning in the first half of 2025.
- Once operational, the facility will provide enough hydrogen fuel to support over 1,000 Class 8 trucks or buses per day.
