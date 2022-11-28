Fusion Fuel, Electus Energy partner to develop 75MW green hydrogen project

Nov. 28, 2022 5:37 AM ETFusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Fusion Fuel (NASDAQ:HTOO) has entered into an exclusive agreement with Electus Energy to develop a large-scale green hydrogen project in Bakersfield, California.
  • The ~$180M proposed project is a roughly 75MW solar-to-hydrogen facility using Fusion Fuel's (HTOO) HEVO technology, capable of producing up to 9,300 tons of green hydrogen per annum including nighttime operation. A final investment decision is expected in early 2024 and commissioning in the first half of 2025.
  • Once operational, the facility will provide enough hydrogen fuel to support over 1,000 Class 8 trucks or buses per day.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.