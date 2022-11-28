Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures down amid global risk-off sentiment

Stock index futures pointed to a lower open Monday as protests in China over COVID lockdowns brought some selling pressure to global equities.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.9%, S&P futures (SPX) -0.8% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.6% were lower.

Oil fell as concerns grew about Chinese demand as traders speculated about whether China may loosen controls or double down in the face of unrest.

"Markets do not like the uncertainty the protests present," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan wrote. "There are also now questions about the future direction of zero-COVID policies, and whether additional damage will be done to domestic demand."

Rates were down but off lows. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 3 basis points to 3.68% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) was off 2 basis points to 4.45%.

The economic calendar is very light, but St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and New York Fed President John Williams speak midday.

"Federal Reserve President Williams speaks at the New York Economics Club. Economists have clubs because they are sorta social - demented and sad, but social," Donovan said, channeling "The Breakfast Club." "Fed Chair Powell’s comments on Wednesday may get more attention, but Williams’ comments (and those of Brainard two weeks ago) are more likely to set out medium-term thinking."

Consumer stocks will continue to be in focus as shoppers transition from Black Friday to Cyber Monday (although it's all basically one big sale at this point).

Apple is lower on a report that it faces a shortfall of up to 6M iPhone Pros due to production disruption in China.