KBR secures $69.2M U.S. Navy task order
Nov. 28, 2022
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won a $69.2M task order from the U.S. Navy to provide total life cycle management of critical airborne manned reconnaissance aircraft systems for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane and the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) E-2/C-2 Airborne Command and Control Program Office.
- Under the task order, KBR will modify and upgrade legacy technology, while developing and integrating new technology, for aircraft intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting (ISR&T) systems.
- The work will focus primarily on the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, with additional support for the E-2C Hawkeye and C-2A Greyhound aircraft.
