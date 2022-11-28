Pinduoduo Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.21 beats by $0.49, revenue of $4.99B beats by $690M

  • Pinduoduo press release (NASDAQ:PDD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.21 beats by $0.49.
  • Revenue of $4.99B (+65.0% Y/Y) beats by $690M, due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.
  • Shares +1.6% PM.
  • “We continued to deepen our value creation in the third quarter,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PDD. “We will increase our R&D investment to further enhance the supply chain efficiency and agricultural digital inclusion.”
  • “Investment in certain projects was affected in the third quarter,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD. “We will continue to step up our investment in R&D and create long-term value through innovations.”

