Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) announced the closure of a deal to acquire Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) on Monday, with designs on delisting the Stockholm-based snus manufacturer.

The Marlboro-parent said that, effective Monday, it has acquired a 93.11% stake in Swedish Match, closing its offer after sweetening the terms in late October. That increased offer helped garner the support of major stakeholders like Elliott Management to push the deal across the finish line.

“We are delighted to have obtained over 90% ownership of Swedish Match, allowing us to initiate a minority redemption process to acquire the remaining shares outstanding and request the delisting of the company from the stock market,” Philip Morris (PM) CEO Jacek Olczak said. “This transaction marks a major milestone in accelerating our shared objective of a smoke-free future.”

