Citing public concerns over stigma and racism linked to monkeypox, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday recommended the term "mpox" to identify the viral disease.

The global agency said that both names would be used simultaneously for one year while the term "monkeypox" is phased out.

"When the outbreak of monkeypox expanded earlier this year, racist and stigmatizing language online, in other settings and in some communities was observed and reported to WHO," the organization said.

The name change comes after individuals and countries raised concerns, and the decision reflects the views of "a range of experts, as well as countries and the general public," the WHO said.

In 1970, Human monkeypox disease was named after the causative virus detected in captive monkeys in 1958.

Early this month, the WHO decided to keep its emergency status for the current monkeypox outbreak, which has led to nearly 90,000 cases and 55 deaths across the globe.