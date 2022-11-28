RadNet's Aidence, Google Health enter collaboration for lung cancer screening

Nov. 28, 2022 6:54 AM ETRadNet, Inc. (RDNT)GOOGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) reported that its lung artificial intelligence subsidiary, Aidence, and Google Health, a division of Alphabet (GOOG) said on Monday that it entered in an agreement to license Google Health's AI research model for lung nodule malignancy prediction on CT imaging.
  • Aidence will develop, validate and bring this model to the market to support the early and accurate diagnosis of lung cancer and the reduction of unnecessary procedures in screening programs.
  • Aidence and Google Health intend to complete an AI application for lung nodule malignancy prediction.
  • Per the terms, Google Health will provide its scientific expertise.
  • Aidence will further develop the model into a solution for clinical practice and bring it to market, complying with relevant data privacy requirements and regulatory standards.
  • The development of this AI application is a statement of intent and no regulatory market applications have been made and no orders for sale are being taken.

