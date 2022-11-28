Southwest Airlines is a top airline stock at CFRA

CFRA sees Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) as one of the best picks in the transportation sector with the firm having a Strong Buy rating on the airline stock.

Analyst Colin Scarola and team point to a strong long-term growth trajectory for LUV and attractive valuation.

"LUV already has the staff and gates in place to materially expand capacity in 2023, and is just waiting on more 737s from Boeing. This will allow for very low incremental cost to new revenue in 2023, and therefore a major step-up in margin, in our view. LUV also has the industry’s strongest balance sheet, with negative net debt of -$3.6B. This starkly contrasts with most peers whose leverage has soared to concerning levels since the pandemic."

Southwest Airlines is also noted to rank #1 or #2 in cash generated per plane due to its strong brand and low operating costs, derived from hubs located outside of expensive metros and a single aircraft model. That is seen setting up LUV for strong free cash flow in 2023-2024.

The firm's 12-month target price of $47 is 12X the 2024 EPS estimate, which the firm noted is in line with LUV’s pre-pandemic 2018-2019 forward P/E multiple.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on LUV is at Strong Buy with high marks for valuation and profitability standing out.