Anavex Life Sciences GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.01
Nov. 28, 2022 7:01 AM ETAnavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Anavex Life Sciences press release (NASDAQ:AVXL): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.01.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $149.2M.
- “This is an exciting time in neuroscience and rare disease drug development and we remain on track for the readout of the placebo-controlled ANAVEX®2-73 Phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease clinical trial, a condition of significant unmet need and economic burden for which there are only limited approved pharmacological treatment options,” said Christopher U Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex. “Our recent progress highlights the potential of our clinical Precision Medicine SIGMAR1 platform and portfolio, and we look forward to sharing additional program and data updates.”
