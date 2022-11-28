Builders FirstSource boosts stock repurchase plan by $1B
Nov. 28, 2022 7:05 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) has expanded its existing stock repurchase plan by $1B to a total of approximately $1.5B inclusive of the remaining outstanding authorization at the end of the third quarter of 2022.
- Under the share repurchase programs authorized by the board of directors since August 2021, the company repurchased 61M shares of common stock, or approximately 29.5% of its total shares outstanding, at an average price of $62.23 per share for an aggregate investment of $3.8 billion. The firm has repurchased an additional ~1.1M shares for $68M at an average price of $63.05 per share.
