Builders FirstSource boosts stock repurchase plan by $1B

Nov. 28, 2022 7:05 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) has expanded its existing stock repurchase plan by $1B to a total of approximately $1.5B inclusive of the remaining outstanding authorization at the end of the third quarter of 2022.
  • Under the share repurchase programs authorized by the board of directors since August 2021, the company repurchased 61M shares of common stock, or approximately 29.5% of its total shares outstanding, at an average price of $62.23 per share for an aggregate investment of $3.8 billion. The firm has repurchased an additional ~1.1M shares for $68M at an average price of $63.05 per share.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.