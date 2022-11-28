Main Street Capital secures $240M revolving credit facility

Nov. 28, 2022 7:10 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has entered into a senior secured revolving credit facility led by Truist Bank.
  • The credit facility provides for $240M of aggregate initial commitments with an accordion feature that allows for increases up to $450M of total commitments from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments.
  • Commitments under the facility are revolving through Nov. 21, 2025 and mature on Nov. 21, 2027. Advances under the facility bear interest at one-month Term SOFR plus a 0.10% credit spread adjustment plus an applicable margin of 2.50% during the reinvestment period and 2.625% and 2.75% during the first and second years of the amortization period, respectively.
  • Borrowings will be used to purchase certain investments and participation interests from Main Street and to finance the SPV's direct investments thereafter.

