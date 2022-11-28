Macau casino stocks broke higher on Monday after the local government announced that it has tentatively renewed the casino licenses of MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) and Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF).

While the next step involves the incumbent operators negotiating the finer details of the casino contracts, Jefferies expects this is only a formality with the new licenses signed by the end of the year and new contracts to begin on January 1.

Analyst David Katz said the development removes an overhang that the firm believes should have a positive impact on the group. "Remaining is the continued zero-tolerance COVID policy which leaves uncertainty in the timing and trajectory of the visitation and volume recovery as the driver of further upside in the estimates and the stocks," he warned. As it stands on November 28, visitors to Macau are still subject to quarantine and the risk of a lockdown if an outbreak occurs during a visit.

Also weighing in, Bank of America raised targets on Las Vegas Sands (LVS), MGM Resorts (MGM), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) on higher multiples with recovery potential offset by low visibility on geopolitics and the China/Macau COVID recovery.

Premarket movers in the U.S. included MGM +2.91%, LVS +3.71%, WYNN +5.45%, MLCO +6.07%. In Hong Kong trading, SJM Holdings and Galaxy Entertainment both rose more than 6%.