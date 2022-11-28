Singularity Future Technology receives positive Nasdaq listing determination
Nov. 28, 2022 7:15 AM ETSingularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) receives a positive Nasdaq Hearings Panel decision granting the company an extension to regain compliance with listing requirements.
- The company has until Feb 28 to become current with its SEC filings
- SGLY is working to file its delinquent periodic reports with the SEC as soon as practicable and thereby timely evidence compliance with the terms of the Panel's decision, and the company will have to provide the panel with periodic updates.
- Earlier, Singularity Future gets additional staff determination notice from Nasdaq.
Comments