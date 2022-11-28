Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) stock slid in premarket trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the name to Sell amid expected margin pressure.

The team of analysts led by Simeon Gutman said that the home furnishings retailer is likely to pursue significant promotions in coming quarters, likely hitting EPS figures in upcoming reports, while the home furnishings category overall is “negatively inflecting” into 2023. While Gutman acknowledged the general expectation of negative earnings revisions, the expectations are not yet adequately bearish.

“Earnings revisions could turn sharply negative in '23 as the impacts of reversion, recession & normalizing promotions appear underestimated, even at the stock's current discounted valuation,” he told clients.

Gutman added that the confluence of slowing discretionary spending and the need for promotional activity skew the risk/reward in a decidedly negative direction. He expects gross margins could contract by more than 300 basis points in 2023 and 150 basis points in 2024.

As such, he cut his rating on the stock to Underweight from Equal Weight and reduced his base case price target to $100 from a prior $150. Shares of the California-based specialty retailer fell 3.61% in premarket action on Monday.

Read more on Barclays’ recent downgrade of the name.