Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) jumped ~20% pre-market Monday after the neurology-focused biopharma announced that its candidate for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) agitation AXS-05 met the main goal in a Phase 3 trial.

The ACCORD trial was a U.S.-based multi-center study designed to evaluate AXS-05 in 178 patients with AD agitation in the open-label period and 108 patients in the double-blind period.

According to Axsome (AXSM), AXS-05 met the primary endpoint in ACCORD, indicating a statistically significant delay in the time to relapse of agitation symptoms as the hazard ratio for time to relapse stood at 0.275 (p=0.014), implying a 3.6-fold lower risk of relapse compared to the placebo.

AXS-05 also met the key secondary endpoint for relapse prevention, as relapse rates during the double-blind treatment period reached 7.5% and 25.9% in the AXS-05 and placebo groups, respectively.

In terms of safety, rates of adverse events were 28.3% in the AXS-05 group and 22.2% in the placebo group in a double-blind period. Discontinuations due to adverse events were nil for AXS-05-treated patients compared to 1.9% for placebo over the same period.

AXS-05 group also represented one serious adverse event (faecaloma) which, according to the researcher, was unrelated to the study drug.

As part of its ongoing research for AXS-05 in AD agitation, the company expects to discuss the data with the FDA “with the goal of providing a much needed treatment to the millions of patients” affected by the condition, Chief Executive Herriot Tabuteau remarked.

Tabuteau added that ACCORD data “complement, and are consistent with, those from the previously completed positive ADVANCE-1 trial.”