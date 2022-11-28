Walmart is called a Black Friday winner by Bank of America

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had a strong Black Friday after opening its stores at 5:00 a.m. for the final installation of the retail giant's Black Friday Deals for Days event.

Walmart (WMT) offered Walmart+ members a seven-hour head start on the shopping deals and also ran its first major deal on new Walmart+ member sign-ups at a special annual rate of $49.

Bank of America analyst Robert Ohmes noted WMT also made significant price investments this year to offer deeper discounts across electronics, home, toys & apparel.

"In the stores we visited, traffic appeared very strong, esp. in electronics, grocery & toys. TVs in particular seemed to be moving very well, as did bicycles, smart watches & tablets. We observed healthy traffic in seasonal, while traffic in home/household appliances was somewhat lighter vs. past years."

Children’s and seasonal apparel were said to be the most popular within the apparel category, which overall had lighter traffic.

Crucially, Walmart (WMT) stores were described as very well-staffed and well-stocked. A higher mix of customers utilized self-checkout as well as checkout offered in the electronics department, which is believed to have helped keep traffic moving efficiently through front checkout lanes.

While Walmart (WMT) only hired about 40K associates ahead of the holidays this year in both seasonal & full-time roles vs. ~150k last year, Ohmes and team think the reduced hiring count partially reflects many of last year’s hires transitioning to permanent roles.

Shares of Walmart (WMT) fell 0.36% in premarket trading on Monday.

