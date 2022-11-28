OneSpaWorld gains on new contract with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
Nov. 28, 2022 7:36 AM ETOneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) enters into a new agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) and including its subsidiaries and brands.
- Per the new agreement, OSW is the exclusive provider of spa, medi-spa, fitness, beauty and wellness services, has a seven-year term and covers the 29 ships currently sailing in the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises fleets, as well as the eight new ships anticipated to come into service during the term.
- “We are pleased to extend and expand our partnership with OneSpaWorld as the exclusive provider of our onboard wellness centers. For nearly 25 years we have worked together to elevate our guests’ experience across our fleet, providing top notch service and an incredible breadth of health and wellness options. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership and collectively finding new and innovative ways to enhance our onboard spa and wellness offerings,” said Frank Del Rio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
- Shares of OSW are trading up 2.96% premarket.
Comments