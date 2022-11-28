First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) said Monday it agreed to sell a portfolio of its royalty interests to Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) for $20M in Metalla common shares.

Total consideration consists of 4,168,056 Metalla (MTA) shares at US$4.7984/share, based on a 25-day volume-weighted average price on the NYSE American Exchange.

Metalla (MTA) said the portfolio will add four near-term silver development royalties across some of the most prolific silver camps in Mexico, with the addition of the producing La Encantada gold royalty providing immediate cash flow.

After the deal closes, First Majestic (AG) will hold a ~8.5% stake in Metalla (MTA).

Given the increased mine production at Ermitano and Jerritt Canyon in 2023, First Majestic Silver (AG) should enjoy "a much better year ahead," Taylor Dart writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.