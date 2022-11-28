Bank of America expects discounts available at retailers to only deepen into year-end as inventory clearing actions progress.

The bank’s analysts explained that major retailers are working diligently to clear all-time high inventory levels by the end of January 2023, necessitating significant promotional activity. However, consumers are aware of this dynamic, causing many to await the best sales ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“We think this will likely result in a frenzied game of chicken, with shoppers waiting until the very last minute for great deals, and retailers balancing selling at the highest price with moving through enough product,” the analysts told clients. “While freight relief will provide margin leverage for some, we think the increased markdowns will likely offset these gains.”

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) were cited as retailers offering particularly steep discounts. While Macy’s (M) inventory management has been comparatively cleaner, it has also pursued deep discounts in order to keep up with peers, according to the analysts.

Elsewhere, apparel retailers like The Gap (GPS), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), and Urban Outfitters (URBN) were said to have offered discounts between 40% and 55% off items storewide, far greater than the discounts offered in 2021. For athletic apparel and footwear, Foot Locker (FL), Nike (NKE), Under Armour (UAA), and Allbirds (BIRD) each offered similar markdowns, “heavier” than prior years, as they too grapple with inventory issues.

While these markdowns are anticipated to impact profits for the fourth quarter, brands targeted at higher-end consumers are anticipated to perform better on the bottom line. Lululemon (LULU) was highlighted as a retailer offering “no promotions and deals were limited to clearance on select styles and colors as usual” while Tapestry (TPR) was touted for its pricing power. In fact, Tapestry (TPR) was selected as the bank’s “top holiday pick” with one of the lower markdown risks on its inventory.

