Sarepta/Roche gene therapy for Duchenne gets FDA priority review

Nov. 28, 2022 7:43 AM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT), RHHBY, RHHBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) announced Monday that the FDA accepted its marketing application for gene therapy candidate SRP-9001 it develops with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) under the agency’s priority review.
  • With the Biologics License Application (BLA), Sarepta (SRPT) seeks accelerated approval for SRP-9001 as a treatment for ambulant individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The FDA has issued May 29, 2023, as the target action date for its decision.
  • BLA for SRP-9001 is backed by data from multiple studies, including SRP-9001-103 (ENDEAVOR), SRP-9001-101, and SRP-9001-102.
  • SRP-9001 is currently undergoing a fully enrolled global trial called EMBARK, which is expected to generate data before the 2023 year-end. Sarepta (SRPT) has proposed EMBARK as the post-marketing confirmatory trial for the treatment.
  • In recent months, the FDA has greenlighted a number of gene therapies.

