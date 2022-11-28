Sarepta/Roche gene therapy for Duchenne gets FDA priority review
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) announced Monday that the FDA accepted its marketing application for gene therapy candidate SRP-9001 it develops with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) under the agency’s priority review.
- With the Biologics License Application (BLA), Sarepta (SRPT) seeks accelerated approval for SRP-9001 as a treatment for ambulant individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The FDA has issued May 29, 2023, as the target action date for its decision.
- BLA for SRP-9001 is backed by data from multiple studies, including SRP-9001-103 (ENDEAVOR), SRP-9001-101, and SRP-9001-102.
- SRP-9001 is currently undergoing a fully enrolled global trial called EMBARK, which is expected to generate data before the 2023 year-end. Sarepta (SRPT) has proposed EMBARK as the post-marketing confirmatory trial for the treatment.
- In recent months, the FDA has greenlighted a number of gene therapies.
