Taboola jumps 61% after Yahoo enters commercial pact, takes stake
Nov. 28, 2022 7:49 AM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA) surged 61% in premarket trading after the Internet advertising firm entered into 30-year exclusive agreement with Yahoo.
- Under the partnership, which is expected to generate $1 billion in annual revenue, Taboola (TBLA) will power native advertising exclusively across Yahoo's digital properties, according to a statement. Yahoo will take a 25% stake in Taboola and will add one representative on the company's board.
- The agreement is expected to close in the Q1 of next year. Taboola (TBLA) will hold a special meeting of shareholders on Dec. 30 to seek holder approval for the deal.
- The agreement is expected to be "highly" accretive to Taboola (TBLA) revenue, adj. EBITDA and free cash flow.
- LionTree, which is a co-investor in Yahoo, served as financial advisor to the transaction. Evercore served as advisor to Yahoo. LUMA Partners also served as an advisor.
- Earlier this month Taboola (TBLA) announced a new partnership with BuzzFeed to provide ads and content recommendations on BuzzFeed's premium websites.
