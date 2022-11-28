Aptiv slips after losing bull rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley dropped its rating on Aptiv Plc (NYSE:APTV) on Monday to Equal-weight from Overweight due to concerns with full valuation and with the risk-reward profile on the stock now seen as balanced.

Analyst Adam Jonas and team reduce the revenue growth and margin forecasts on APTV to account for trends leading to a faster commoditization of ADAS and a potential slower rollout of EVs.

"We incorporate our view on ADAS by reducing APTV top line and margins to account for increased competition on price. There is also, in our view, increased risk to Motional, leading us to increase our probability discount applied to our Motional DCF from 50% to 90%. While we are positive on APTV's assets and long-term growth trajectory, we see the potential for near term volatility for high growth, high multiple cyclical names, leading us to believe investors will find more attractive entry points between now and 1Q23."

Morgan Stanley cut its price target on APTV to $105 from $120, which works out to 11.8X the firm's 2023 EBITDA estimate.

In general, Morgan Stanley thinks investors need to be cautious with auto suppliers due to the high expectations built in.

Shares of Aptiv (APTV) fell 1.79% premarket on Monday to $103.97.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on APTV is at Hold due with a very low score for valuation holding the rating down.