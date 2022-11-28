INDUS Realty Trust stock soars after getting $65/share proposal from Centerbridge

Nov. 28, 2022

  • INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) stock surged 10% to $63.00 in Monday premarket trading after Centerbridge Partners and GIC Real Estate proposed to acquire the industrial REIT for $65.00 per share.
  • The price in the unsolicited, non-binding proposal represents a 13% premium to INDUS stock's closing price of $57.28 on Friday. The company's board said it will review the proposal "to determine the best path forward" that "maximized value for all of the company's shareholders."
  • In addition, the board "remains confident in the company's performance, strategy, and growth prospects," it said.
  • In September, GIC and Blue Owl's Oak Street agreed to acquire net-lease REIT Store Capital (STOR) for $14B in cash.
