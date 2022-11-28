Cyber Monday is forecast to generate sales growth of 5.1% in comparison to last year to reach $11.2B. That expected tally comes just after Black Friday surprised with shoppers spending an estimated $9B to 9.2B online on Friday.

Of note, Cyber Monday does not pack the same punch as it once did with consumers. E-commerce players like Amazon (AMZN), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), and Wayfair (W) pulled some of their typical Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales forward with heavy promotions in October. However, if the full Black Friday-Cyber Monday shopping period were to top forecasts with promotional activity in line with expectations, a large number of retailers could end up with better-than-feared Q4 earnings. That list include department store names like Macy's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), Kohl's (KSS), and Dillard's (DDS). Analysts have also pointed to some specific outperformance for Yeti Holdings (YETI), Peloton Interactive (PTON), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), and Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) in comparison to expectations. Meanwhile, heavy discounting in the toy sector in the runup to Cyber Monday has led to concerns about margins for Hasbro (HAS), Mattel (MAT), and Funko (FNKO).

