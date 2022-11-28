SHOP, BEKE and UNVR are among pre market gainers
- Taboola (TBLA) +57% jumps 61% after Yahoo enters commercial pact, takes stake.
- The Singing Machine Company (MICS) +40%.
- iCAD (ICAD) +32% iCAD and Google Health Ink Strategic Development and Commercialization Agreement.
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) +17% Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 1 Trial of XENLETA (lefamulin) in Adult Patients with Cystic Fibrosis.
- Pinduoduo (PDD) +15% Q3 earnings call release
- Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) +21% says candidate for Alzheimer’s agitation met main goal in late-stage trial.
- Univar Solutions (UNVR) +10%.
- Abcam (ABCM) +8%.
- Lion Group Holding (LGHL) +8%.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) +6% stocks rally after license renewal hurdle is cleared.
- Shopify (SHOP) +6%.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +6%.
- Wynn Resorts (WYNN) +6% stocks rally after license renewal hurdle is cleared.
- Outbrain (OB) +5%.
- PaxMedica (PXMD) +5%.
