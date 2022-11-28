Vaccinex raises $3.8M in direct stock offering
Nov. 28, 2022 8:20 AM ETVaccinex, Inc. (VCNX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) has closed a private placement of 7.14M shares priced at $0.5293 each, the company told on Monday.
- Total gross proceeds sits at around $3.8M, which includes $2.9M worth of shares purchased by the company's management.
- The clinical-stage biotech firm said in intends to use the net proceeds to fund the ongoing development and clinical trials of its lead drug candidate, pepinemab, in cancer and neurodegenerative disease and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- VCNX shares are up 5% in pre-market trading on Monday.
- Earlier: Vaccinex GAAP EPS of -$0.11, revenue of $0.05M
