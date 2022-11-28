Reliance Global Group announces referral partnership with Eastern Union

Nov. 28, 2022 8:15 AM ETReliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) has entered into a referral partnership with Eastern Union Funding, a provider of commercial real estate finance and capital market solutions.
  • Under the agreement, RELI Exchange agency partners will now be able to refer clients to Eastern Union for commercial real estate financing, including multi-family and commercial structures.
  • These types of agreements make RELI Exchange an even more compelling value proposition and should help further accelerate the growth of the platform.
  • "We believe there are tremendous synergies across our respective organizations and we look forward to a long-term and successful relationship.” said Ami Eller, Senior VP of Eastern Union.

