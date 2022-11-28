Element 29 announces private placement of up to $1.25M

Nov. 28, 2022 8:23 AM ETElement 29 Resources Inc. (EMTRF), ECU:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Element 29 Resources (OTCQB:EMTRF) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 6.25M units at a price of $0.20/unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1.25M
  • Each unit comprises one common share of and one-half non-transferable common share purchase warrant.
  • Each whole warrant will be exercisable for a common share at an exercise price of $0.30 and will expire 2 years from the closing date of the offering.
  • The net proceeds of the offering will be used for the completion of a planned initial mineral resource estimate for the Flor (FLA) de Cobre project and general working capital for the company.

