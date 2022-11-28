Hain Celestial names new CEO
Nov. 28, 2022 8:26 AM ETThe Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Seasoned consumer packaged goods executive Wendy Davidson has been appointed as the new president and CEO of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), effective January 1, 2023.
- Current president and CEO Mark Schiller will remain in the position until December 31, 2022, at which point, he will become a non-executive director on the board and will serve as an ongoing resource to Davidson.
- Davidson, who most recently served as president of the Americas for Glanbia Performance Nutrition, has also been appointed as a member of the Hain Celestial's board of directors, effective January 1, 2023.
