Bread Financial expands Buy Now, Pay Later offering to Versatile Credit's platform
Nov. 28, 2022 8:31 AM ETBread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) is working with Versatile Credit, a provider of solutions linking banks with consumers applying for credit in retail stores, to open up its Buy Now, Pay Later installment products to the former's platform, it said Monday.
- Versatile merchants and customers will now gain access to Bread (BFH) Pay's BNPL financing both online and in-store, enabling them more financial flexibility at checkout since they can pay for their purchase in equal installments over time.
- The move is set to grow Bread's (BFH) installment loan offering even at a time when BNPL providers face interest-rate headwinds such as higher funding costs.
- “Our partnership with Versatile allows us to increase distribution of our BNPL products in-store, while expanding opportunities in priority markets like elective medical and home improvement,” said Val Greer, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Bread Financial.
- During the low interest rate era, Alliance Data Systems expanded in installment loans with $450M Bread purchase.
