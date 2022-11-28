Selecta Biosciences appoints Protara Therapeutics's Blaine Davis as new CFO

Nov. 28, 2022 8:33 AM ETSelecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB), TARABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) has named Blaine Davis as the company's new chief financial officer, replacing Kevin Tan, effective Nov. 28, 2022.
  • Prior to joining Selecta, Davis served as Chief Financial Officer of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and previously has served as Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Insmed.
  • "We are preparing for a number of key potential milestones across our pipeline including our expected Phase 3 readout in chronic refractory gout, our expected Phase 1/2 trial initiation in methylmalonic acidemia, and our planned IL-2 candidate selection for the treatment of autoimmune disease with ImmTOR-IL," noted CEO Carsten Brunn, Ph.D.
  • SELB shares are up 2.4% in pre-market trading on Monday.

