Selecta Biosciences appoints Protara Therapeutics's Blaine Davis as new CFO
Nov. 28, 2022 8:33 AM ETSelecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB), TARABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) has named Blaine Davis as the company's new chief financial officer, replacing Kevin Tan, effective Nov. 28, 2022.
- Prior to joining Selecta, Davis served as Chief Financial Officer of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and previously has served as Vice President, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Insmed.
- "We are preparing for a number of key potential milestones across our pipeline including our expected Phase 3 readout in chronic refractory gout, our expected Phase 1/2 trial initiation in methylmalonic acidemia, and our planned IL-2 candidate selection for the treatment of autoimmune disease with ImmTOR-IL," noted CEO Carsten Brunn, Ph.D.
- SELB shares are up 2.4% in pre-market trading on Monday.
