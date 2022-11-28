Unifi announces major expansion of Textile Takeback program

Nov. 28, 2022 8:34 AM ETUnifi, Inc. (UFI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Unifi (NYSE:UFI) announced a major expansion of its innovative Textile Takeback program.
  • The initiative is designed to collect and recycle polyester-based fabric waste, including both pre- and post-consumer fabrics, and transform it into REPREVE – the leading recycled performance fiber that powers top brands and sustainable goods worldwide.
  • With millions of tons of textile waste discarded each year, Textile Takeback aims to transform the industry’s take-make-waste model by providing a sustainable way to recycle landfill-bound textiles and create new products.

  • “UNIFI has always seen sustainability as a movement – not a moment. We are thrilled to expand Textile Takeback™ to provide our partners with a sustainable solution that helps to create a more circular supply chain for all,” said Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of UNIFI.

