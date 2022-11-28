Aquarius AI enters a marketing services agreement with Polygon Studio Labs

Nov. 28, 2022 8:31 AM ETAquarius AI Inc. (GOOLF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Aquarius AI (OTCPK:GOOLF) has announced that Jellyworks, a wholly owned subsidiary of AQUA, has entered into a marketing services agreement with Polygon Studio Labs.
  • Under the terms, Jellyworks has agreed to migrate the Jellyworks Gaming Guild operational technology onto the POLYGON blockchain, with dedicated support from the POLYGON technology teams.
  • The Agreement provides for potential promotion opportunities aimed at connecting with gaming clients and gamers who also utilize the POLYGON blockchain.
  • In exchange for POLYGON's Services, the Company agreed to refer to the GUILD as "The Jellyworks Gaming Guild, Powered by Polygon.

