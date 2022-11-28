Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) said Monday it will create a foundation for the Puutu Kunti Kurrama people, as part of a restitution agreement regarding the 2020 destruction of two ancient rock shelters at Juukan Gorge in Western Australia.

The destruction of the Juukan Gorge sites that showed evidence of human occupation tracing back at least 46,000 years caused global outrage, the jobs of three senior Rio Tinto (RIO) leaders and two board members, a parliamentary inquiry and an overhaul of the mining industry's agreements with Aboriginal peoples.

Rio Tinto (RIO) said it will provide financial support to the foundation to advance cultural and social projects including a new keeping place for storage of important cultural materials; financial terms were not disclosed.

In addition to the legacy foundation, Rio (RIO) said remedy discussions are focusing on a new approach to co-manage mining as well as ongoing rehabilitation of the rock shelters and their surroundings at Juukan Gorge.

Last week, the Australian government released its response to the parliamentary inquiry into Juukan Gorge, saying it would make traditional owners "primary decision-makers" on projects on their ancestral land and increase federal authority over state approvals.

