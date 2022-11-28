Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and other members of a group that own the Zelle peer-to-peer payment system are in advanced talks for a plan to refund customers and each other when customers are tricked into paying scammers using the network, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The effort comes after the use of money-transfer networks surged during the pandemic, which attracted scammers. Zelle processed some 1.8B transactions in 2021, amounting to $490B.

As a result, legislators and regulators have taken notice. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sent a letter to Wells Fargo (WFC) CEO Charlie Scharf, criticizing the executive for being evasive and misleading about fraud on the Zelle platform. The company failed to provide adequate data on how frequently it reimburses its customers when defrauded or scammed on Zelle, she said.

In addition the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is preparing new guidance aimed to get banks to reimburse more customers who became victims of scams on Zelle and other money-transfer services, the WSJ had reported.

Banks are required to refund customers for payments they didn't authorize, but that doesn't cover customers who were tricked into sending money. Recently, scammers have duped Zelle users into sending them money by pretending to be customer support personnel at the banks themselves.

The other banks in the group that owns Zelle are: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC), Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC), and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Early Warning Services, which operates Zelle, said fraud and scam claims make up less than 0.1% of payments on the system.

Some banks already refunds customers who lost money through scams on the system, but the broader plan would make policy consistent throughout banks that participate in the network, the WSJ said. More than 1,800 financial institutions allow their customers to use the network.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the CFPB is seeking more than $1B from Wells Fargo (WFC) to settle a string of investigations into the bank's alleged mistreatment of customers.