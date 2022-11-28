RBB Bancorp receives Nasdaq notice on late filing of its form 10-Q
Nov. 28, 2022 8:52 AM ETRBB Bancorp (RBB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and RBB Asset Management Company received Nasdaq notice for delay in filing Form 10-Q for 3Q22.
- The company has 60 calendar days, until January 20, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance.
- If Nasdaq accepts the company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for the filing of the 10-Q to regain compliance.
The company expects to be in compliance by December 15, 2022 and if necessary, intends to submit to Nasdaq the compliance plan by January 20, 2022.
