RBB Bancorp receives Nasdaq notice on late filing of its form 10-Q

Nov. 28, 2022 8:52 AM ETRBB Bancorp (RBB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and RBB Asset Management Company received Nasdaq notice for delay in filing Form 10-Q for 3Q22.
  • The company has 60 calendar days, until January 20, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance.
  • If Nasdaq accepts the company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for the filing of the 10-Q to regain compliance.

  • The company expects to be in compliance by December 15, 2022 and if necessary, intends to submit to Nasdaq the compliance plan by January 20, 2022.

