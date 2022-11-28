Klondike Gold announces C$1M private placement

Nov. 28, 2022 8:53 AM ETKlondike Gold Corp. (KDKGF), KG:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Klondike Gold (OTCQB:KDKGF) has announced that it plans to raise up to C$1M in aggregate of flow-through funds and non-flow-through funds by way of a non-brokered private placement.
  • The Flow-Through Placement will consist of the sale of flow-through units at a price of $0.15/flow-through unit and one share purchase warrant.
  • The Non-Flow-Through Placement will consist of the sale of units at a price of $0.10/unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant.
  • Each share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.20/common share for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

