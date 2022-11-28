Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and partner Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) announced Monday the results from their Phase 2 ARC-7 study for lung cancer therapies containing certain anti-TIGIT and anti-PD-1 agents in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The three-arm study was designed to evaluate anti-TIGIT antibody domvanalimab plus anti-PD-1 antibody zimberelimab (doublet) versus domvanalimab plus zimberelimab and adenosine receptor antagonist etrumadenant (triplet), versus zimberelimab alone.

As of data cut on Aug. 31, the open-label trial involved 150 first-line metastatic NSCLC patients with certain genetic mutations as specified by PD-L1 tumor proportion score (TPS) ≥50% without epidermal growth factor receptor or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (EGFR/ALK) mutations.

According to the companies, the fourth interim analysis conducted when ARC-7 reached full enrollment indicated clinically meaningful differentiation for both domvanalimab-containing arms across all efficacy measures compared to the Zimberelimab monotherapy arm.

The standards included objective response rates, progression-free survival (PFS), and six-month landmark PFS.

"The interim results show that combining two checkpoint inhibitors – an anti-TIGIT and an anti-PD-1 – delivered added benefit beyond anti-PD-1 monotherapy in this setting,” lead investigator Melissa L. Johnson remarked.

The details results from the analysis will be part of a presentation at a medical event on Dec. 20.

Read more about the 10-year partnership between Gilead (GILD) and Arcus (RCUS), as announced by the companies in 2020.