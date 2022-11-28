Gilead and Arcus issue update from mid-stage trial for lung cancer therapy

Nov. 28, 2022 8:59 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), RCUSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Cancer malignant cells

koto_feja

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and partner Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) announced Monday the results from their Phase 2 ARC-7 study for lung cancer therapies containing certain anti-TIGIT and anti-PD-1 agents in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The three-arm study was designed to evaluate anti-TIGIT antibody domvanalimab plus anti-PD-1 antibody zimberelimab (doublet) versus domvanalimab plus zimberelimab and adenosine receptor antagonist etrumadenant (triplet), versus zimberelimab alone.

As of data cut on Aug. 31, the open-label trial involved 150 first-line metastatic NSCLC patients with certain genetic mutations as specified by PD-L1 tumor proportion score (TPS) ≥50% without epidermal growth factor receptor or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (EGFR/ALK) mutations.

According to the companies, the fourth interim analysis conducted when ARC-7 reached full enrollment indicated clinically meaningful differentiation for both domvanalimab-containing arms across all efficacy measures compared to the Zimberelimab monotherapy arm.

The standards included objective response rates, progression-free survival (PFS), and six-month landmark PFS.

"The interim results show that combining two checkpoint inhibitors – an anti-TIGIT and an anti-PD-1 – delivered added benefit beyond anti-PD-1 monotherapy in this setting,” lead investigator Melissa L. Johnson remarked.

The details results from the analysis will be part of a presentation at a medical event on Dec. 20.

Read more about the 10-year partnership between Gilead (GILD) and Arcus (RCUS), as announced by the companies in 2020.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.