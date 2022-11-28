Workers at Chile's Escondida Mine accepted a new wage offer from BHP (NYSE:BHP) and will not carry out a strike that was planned for this week, their union said Monday.

BHP (BHP) had reached a deal with the union early last week, but workers voted to reject the proposal and threatened to strike if their demands were not met.

Details of the new offer workers accepted on Monday were not yet available.

Workers represented by the Sindicato No. 1 union at the world's largest copper deposit have been threatening to strike over safety concerns.

